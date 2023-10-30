Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $111.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

