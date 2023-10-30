Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 277,886 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,886 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.37% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET opened at $19.81 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

