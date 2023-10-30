Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $162,214.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,015.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $800,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

