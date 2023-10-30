Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Up 15.7% in October

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,200 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 454,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,262.0 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BIOVF remained flat at $19.55 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.47. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to SEK 320 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to SEK 280 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

