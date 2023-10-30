Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 31,593 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,584,704.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,840.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 31,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,584,704.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,840.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 323,228 shares of company stock worth $14,038,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth $534,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter worth $224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Symbotic by 325.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter worth $1,523,000.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

