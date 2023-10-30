Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Shares of SNDX opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $965,660.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,863.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $965,660.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $325,863.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,462 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

