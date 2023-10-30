Syverson Strege & Co Buys 1,383 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.5% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE opened at $21.63 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21.

