Syverson Strege & Co Cuts Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Syverson Strege & Co lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 710,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,404,000 after buying an additional 95,542 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77,389 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

