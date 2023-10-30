Syverson Strege & Co Has $14.44 Million Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Syverson Strege & Co reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,068 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co owned 0.61% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $14,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,352,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,289 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,279,000 after buying an additional 2,933,670 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,044,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,434,000 after buying an additional 2,824,446 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,164,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $24,614,000.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

