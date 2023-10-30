Syverson Strege & Co Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Syverson Strege & Co reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $132.15 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

