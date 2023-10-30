Syverson Strege & Co Has $342,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

