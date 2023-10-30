Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $43,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,796,000 after buying an additional 14,122,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,560,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,680,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,499 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,228,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,346,771,000 after acquiring an additional 810,901 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.70. 2,143,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,031,885. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.60. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

