Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTWO. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $134.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.