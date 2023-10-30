TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,199 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Bank of America by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,279,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 524,253 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.8% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 246,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.43. 15,838,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,212,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $202.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

