TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 35,893 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 224,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,813. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

