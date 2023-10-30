TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 116 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 0.5% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.95.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.79 on Monday, hitting $241.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,955. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

