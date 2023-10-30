TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 443 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 35,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,892. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.84. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.