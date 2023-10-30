TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.6% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $868,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 56,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.89.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,734,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,610. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.75. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $143.96 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $270.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

