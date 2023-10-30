TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.6 %

META traded up $7.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $304.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,768,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,776,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.70. The company has a market capitalization of $783.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.