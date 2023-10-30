TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.84. The company had a trading volume of 452,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,095. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.50 and its 200 day moving average is $193.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

