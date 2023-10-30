TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.50. 3,256,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,173. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

