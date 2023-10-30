TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE MMM traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.75. 719,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $133.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

