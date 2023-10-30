TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $14.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 198.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.55. 1,863,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,241. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $185.13 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.15. The company has a market capitalization of $288.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

