TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $247,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,119,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $403.56. The stock had a trading volume of 131,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,393. The business’s 50 day moving average is $424.63 and its 200-day moving average is $420.82. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $303.58 and a one year high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

