TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,638,800,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.90. 267,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.42 and its 200 day moving average is $161.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

