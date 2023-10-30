TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $811,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.28. 1,292,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $143.16 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

