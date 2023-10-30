TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,226 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 379.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 301,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.