TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.64. The company has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

