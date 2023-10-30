TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.33. 1,892,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

