TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,457 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 710,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95,542 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

