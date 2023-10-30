TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 866 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,455 shares of company stock worth $18,416,762 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.18. 2,157,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183,469. The stock has a market cap of $349.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

