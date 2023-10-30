TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,895,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,803 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,120,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,256,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 369,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 534,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 279,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.47. 78,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,075. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.