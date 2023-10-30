TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 196.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 59,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 9,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,918,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,069. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

