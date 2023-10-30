TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,381,651 shares of company stock worth $198,022,087 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BX traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.41. 918,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,030,991. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average is $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.