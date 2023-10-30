TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 386 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $146.11. 1,009,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,539. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

