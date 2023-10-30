TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $99.44. 667,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,032. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

