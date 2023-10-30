TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.63. 1,521,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,085. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

