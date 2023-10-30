TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $348.59. The company had a trading volume of 26,554,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,755,066. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.08 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

