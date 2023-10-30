Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$66.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$71.00 to C$66.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$63.35.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
