Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Short Interest Update

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina Trading Down 2.8 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

TEO stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

