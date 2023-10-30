Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 3.2 %

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,523,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,466,000 after buying an additional 5,346,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth about $19,372,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,339 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,094,000. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

