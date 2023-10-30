Terreno Realty (TRNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, analysts expect Terreno Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRNO opened at $50.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $67.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.83%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 395,988 shares in the company, valued at $23,600,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Terreno Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $951,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

