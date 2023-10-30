Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.7 %

TSLA stock opened at $207.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.84. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $658.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,065 shares of company stock worth $9,746,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

