TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $140.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on TFI International from $159.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TFI International from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TFI International from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.90.

NYSE:TFII opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.78. TFI International has a 52 week low of $85.86 and a 52 week high of $138.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.52.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

