The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,872 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $179.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.48. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $139.52 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

