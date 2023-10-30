The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,780,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,192 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.7% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $287,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 143,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,422 shares of company stock valued at $21,291,662. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.
KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
