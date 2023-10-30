The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,780,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,192 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.7% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $287,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 143,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,422 shares of company stock valued at $21,291,662. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.8 %

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.68. 1,259,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,552,563. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $240.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.