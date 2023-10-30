The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Lowered by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.6% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,072,000 after buying an additional 1,629,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.20. 679,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.19. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

