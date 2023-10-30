The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar Sells 7,946 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Moses Victor Javier Aguilar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $120,598.65.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $348.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 90.0% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 148,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after acquiring an additional 70,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 38,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

