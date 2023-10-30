The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 175.6% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 164,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after buying an additional 20,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.78. 1,083,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,177,519. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $348.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

