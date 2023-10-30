The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Increased by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 3.5% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after acquiring an additional 819,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 612.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 468,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.20. 746,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,819. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

